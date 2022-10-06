Kamara (ribs) was limited at Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Kamara continues to operate with limitations on his practice reps, with just one more opportunity to bump up to full before the Saints potentially give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. For what it's worth, he's confident that he'll be able to play this weekend, telling Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com on Wednesday that he's "feeling great, healthy, ready to roll," and he's "going to be out there." If Kamara gains clearance to play, he may have to share touches out of the backfield with Mark Ingram, but the former still has averaged 14.5 touches per game in his two appearances this season.