Kamara rushed six times for 32 yards while catching three of four targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 23-22 overtime win against the Browns.

Kamara operated as the team's No. 2 option in the backfield behind Audric Estime (15-72-1) in Week 9. Estime was claimed off waivers from the Browns on Tuesday, and he immediately supplanted Kamara as the team's lead back. Kamara has yet to exceed 40 rushing yards in a game this season, and he has scored just one touchdown over the team's last four contests combined.