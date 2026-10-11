Kamara rushed three times for 12 yards and brought in both targets for minus-6 yards in the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Kamara dealt with a back issue during the practice week, and it's possible that helped lead to Kendre Miller outpacing the veteran back by seven carries. Kamara's minimal opportunity unsurprisingly led to a forgettable fantasy day overall, although the entire Saints offense was underwhelming against the vaunted Vikings defense. Given Sunday's division of labor, Kamara could continue losing some touches to Miller while Travis Etienne (hamstring, IR) remains on injured reserve for a Week 6 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.