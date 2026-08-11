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Saints' Alvin Kamara: Listed as co-RB1 with Etienne

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kamara and Travis Etienne are listed as co-RB1s on the Saints' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise considering Etienne signed a big money deal (four years, $52 million) to join the Saints in the offseason, while Kamara agreed to a reworked contract (one year, $6 million) in mid-July to remain with the only team he's over known. However, Kamara has been taking on more of the passing-down reps during camp, with Etienne handling early downs, and how the running backs are listed on the depth chart indicates both will have regular roles in the offense.

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