Kamara (foot) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.

Kamara was absent from the portion of the session open to the media, but he must have got in some work after doors closed for the running back to receive a 'limited' tag. The issue is considered a bone bruise in his foot, which he clarified isn't serious. Speaking to John Sigler of USA Today, Kamara said, "You ever stub your toe on the corner of a bedpost or something? That's kind of what I'm dealing with." Kamara also noted he intends to participate in Thursday's practice, so there doesn't seem to be too much worry regarding his ability to play. Still, the next two days of work will be telling for his odds to suit up Sunday at Tampa Bay.