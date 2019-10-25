Saints' Alvin Kamara: Listed as questionable
Kamara (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kamara's limited practice participation Thursday and Friday gives him a realistic shot to play, though he may come down to a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Latavius Murray would be in line for another massive workload if Kamara is declared inactive for a second straight week. Meanwhile, Drew Brees (thumb) also is listed as questionable and tight end Jared Cook (ankle) has been ruled out.
