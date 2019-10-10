Saints' Alvin Kamara: Listed with ankle injury
Kamara was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report with an ankle injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kamara becomes the next elite running back to deal with a health concern, but on a positive note he at least got in some work Thursday. He'll have one more practice to make his presence felt this week, at which point the Saints will tab him with a designation for Sunday's game at Jacksonville. Note that Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington are the only other RBs on the Saints' depth chart.
