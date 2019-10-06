Saints' Alvin Kamara: Logs 23 touches in division win

Kamara rushed 16 times for 62 yards and secured six of seven targets for 42 yards in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also completed his only pass attempt for 13 yards.

Although he didn't find the end zone, Kamara was the ideal complement to the exploits of Teddy Bridgewater and Michael Thomas through the air. The versatile back checked in a distant second in receptions, receiving yardage and targets to Thomas while also eclipsing 60 yards on the ground for the third straight game. Kamara has now gone consecutive games without a score of any kind, however, matter he'll look to rectify at the expense of the Jaguars in Week 6.