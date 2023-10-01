Kamara rushed 11 times for 51 yards and brought in 13 of 14 targets for 33 yards in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Suiting up for the first time in 2023 following the completion of his three-game suspension, Kamara was put right to work as both runner and receiver. The versatile star had no threat to his lead-back role, with Taysom Hill the next-closest player to him in rushing work with a modest four carries. Meanwhile, Kamara appeared to be a primary beneficiary of Derek Carr's physical limitations due to an AC joint sprain, easily leading the team in receptions and targets. The massive workload right out of the gate was certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective, and Kamara's playmaking ability should once again be given plenty of chances to surface in a Week 5 road matchup against the Patriots.