Kamara (rest/back) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Kamara was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to the combination of rest and back, but his return to all drills one day later gives him the all-clear ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Panthers. He may be welcoming back fellow RB Travis Etienne (hamstring) in Week 10 after the latter was designated for return from IR and so far has managed a pair of limited sessions, while Audric Estime is coming off a 16-touch showing this past Sunday versus the Browns.