Kamara (illness) practiced in full Thursday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

One day removed from not practicing due to an illness Wednesday, Kamara was able to handle every practice rep, putting him on a path to resume his role as the Saints' workhorse running back. In four appearances this season, he's averaged 26 touches for 109.5 yards from scrimmage per game, while he's also scored one TD on the ground.