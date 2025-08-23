Kamara concluded the preseason without making an appearance.

Fantasy managers are just fine with that, after Kamara made it through training camp without any report of injury troubles or missed time. The Saints used some of their other starters in multiple preseason games, which allowed RB Kendre Miller to get a bunch of first-team work. Miller thus stands as the favorite to enter Week 1 against Arizona as Kamara's top backup, although it's a fluid situation, with rookie Devin Neal just recently coming back from a hamstring injury and Clyde Edwards-Helaire perhaps competing for a small role.