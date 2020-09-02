Kamara and the Saints are "not far apart" in contract negotiations, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Kamara has quickly become the center of attention in the NFL, with his absence from practice initially attributed to an epidural injection in his back but then revealed to be unexcused. The Saints can fine him up to $200,000 for the absences, so he'll return to practice Wednesday while his agent continues negotiations for a contract extension. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network believes the gap between the two sides isn't all that large, noting that the recent fines can be cancelled out by the new contract. Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports the Saints are open to a trade and would want a first-round pick in return, though Duncan also acknowledges that the team's preference is to work out a long-term deal with Kamara.