Kamara (rib) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The rib injury conspired to sideline Kamara for two of the Saints' last three games, but after a trio of limited practices this week, New Orleans' top running back has been cleared to return to action. With top wideout Michael Thomas (foot) sidelined, Kamara could absorb some of the vacated targets in the passing game, though he'll have to make due at quarterback with Andy Dalton, who is filling in for Jameis Winston (back/ankle) for the second straight week.