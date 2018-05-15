Saints' Alvin Kamara: May not see huge workload
Saints head coach Sean Payton and running backs coach Joel Thomas both said they don't want to drastically increase Kamara's workload while Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four games of the season, NFL.com's Herbie Teope reports. "I think it would be a disservice to him," Thomas said. "Let's be honest here -- he's excelled with the ratio he's had, whether it's the carries or the combination with the catches, as well. It's almost a number that you want to get to that he's still getting the touches that he's had in the past. But maybe they occur through two, three or four more carries, and two or three less receptions."
While it would make sense to use their other running backs to absorb part of Ingram's rushing workload, Kamara nonetheless figures to notice some type of uptick -- at least temporarily -- from last year's average of 12.6 touches per game (7.5 carries, 5.1 catches). The team already upped Kamara's workload a bit at the end of last season, giving him between nine and 12 carries in Weeks 15-17 and both playoff games. It won't come as any surprise if he pushes for around 15-to-20 touches per game while Ingram is out of the lineup. Trey Edmunds, Boston Scott, Jonathan Williams and Daniel Lasco (neck) figure to compete for a role alongside Kamara for Weeks 1-4, unless the Saints add a veteran to fill the void.
