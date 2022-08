Kamara appears set to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The vast majority of the Saints' top skill-position players are suited up ahead of Friday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, including Jameis Winston, Kamara, Mark Ingram and Jarvis Landry. Assuming Kamara gets some run in the team's exhibition finale, it likely won't be more than a series or two before he hands off the backfield to the likes of Tony Jones and Abram Smith.