Kamara is flying to New York on Wednesday to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara anticipates being punished by the league for his role in a Feb. 2022 incident, even after he he saw felony battery charges dropped in July when he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. Now the running back wants to tell Goodell his side of the story before the NFL determines the size of his fine and/or length of his suspension. Back at Saints training camp, any missed practices for Kamara will leave more first-team reps for Jamaal Williams, and possibly some for rookie Kendre Miller as well. There's a better-than-decent chance the NFL announces a suspension for Kamara at some point in the coming weeks/months.