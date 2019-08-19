Kamara carried the ball four times for 15 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.

The third-year back got the start but made a quick exit after receiving a handful of snaps with the first-team offense, a repeat of his workload in the Saints' preseason opener against the Vikings. Coach Sean Payton has downplayed notions that Kamara will see significantly more touches this year with Latavius Murray replacing Mark Ingram as his backfield partner, but after topping 1,500 scrimmage yards with at least 13 TDs in each of his first two campaigns, even just a repeat performance would still rank him among the fantasy elite at RB.