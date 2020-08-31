Kamara (undisclosed) has been absent from practice since Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, coach Sean Payton declined to clarify whether the running back's absence is injury or non-injury related. Triplett added that Payton chose not to provide details on any of his player's injuries Monday, so until further details are available, we'll consider Kamara day-to-day.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Expected to handle full workload•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Reveals severity of 2019 injury•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Feeling healthy again•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Compiles 55 yards in overtime loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores twice in blowout victory•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ends touchdown drought•