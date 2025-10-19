Kamara rushed 11 times for 28 yards and brought in all three targets for one yard in the Saints' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Kamara was stymied on the ground by a Bears defense that had been vulnerable against the run, and he uncharacteristically did next to nothing with his three catches. The versatile veteran has been held to 31 rushing yards or fewer in three straight games and hasn't recorded a rushing touchdown since Week 1, leaving his fantasy outlook bleak as a Week 8 home matchup against a tough Buccaneers run defense awaits next Sunday afternoon.