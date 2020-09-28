Kamara rushed just six times for 58 yards, but corralled 13 receptions (14 targets) for 139 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-30 loss to the Packers.

Kamara did his best Michael Thomas (ankle) impression with his teammate forced to sit this one out due to injury. The dynamic back did most of his damage after the catch, including a 52-yard touchdown scamper in which he broke four tackles after receiving the ball near the line of scrimmage. After a down year slowed by injury in 2019, Kamara is looking more like the top-five fantasy player we saw in his first two seasons in the NFL. The 25-year-old became just the second player in NFL history to rush for three touchdowns and catch three touchdown passes through his team's first three games (per ESPN). There is a chance that Thomas returns for Week 4's matchup against the Lions, but if he is forced to sit out, Kamara should be in line to post WR1 numbers again after averaging 11.5 receptions and 117 receiving yards in the two games sans Thomas.