Kamara and the Saints are "extremely close" to coming to terms on a contract extension, which player and team are expected to finalize before New Orleans' season opener Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal in 2020, Kamara's contract status has been a hot topic in training camp, though the running back himself indicated that his recent four-day unexcused absence from practice wasn't due to any dissatisfaction with his current deal. In any case, a long-term deal with the Saints would erase any lingering concern about Kamara entertaining a holdout or being traded ahead of Week 1, a development that would likely have many fantasy managers feeling better about the first-round pick they invested into the 25-year-old. Kamara is on track to continue heading the Saints' ground game in 2020 while serving as one of the NFL's most prolific receivers out of the backfield, and he'll once again have the luxury of working behind a top-tier offensive line.