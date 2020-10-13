Kamara rushed 11 times for 45 yards and caught eight of his 10 targets for 74 yards in Monday night's 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers.

Kamara posted his second-lowest rushing total while not scoring for the first time through five games this season. The tailback also dropped a couple catchable passes, but Kamara's total of eight receptions nonetheless made for another productive performance through the air. In fact, compared to just two such rushing outings, Kamara has topped 70 receiving yards on three occasions thus far. On the back of almost 120 yards from scrimmage Monday, the dual-threat dynamo now enters New Orleans' Week 6 bye.