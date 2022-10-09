Kamara rushed the ball 23 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 39-32 win over the Seahawks. He added six receptions on six targets for 91 yards.

Kamara has missed two of the Saints' first four games due to a rib issue, but he showed no ill effects against Seattle. He wasn't able to find the end zone but still delivered a few splash plays, highlighted by a 54-yard catch and run that set up a touchdown two plays later. Also of note was the volume that Kamara handled, as his 29 touches were 12 more than he had seen in a previous game this season. While he began the campaign by splitting the backfield with Mark Ingram, Kamara looks to be in line to handle something closer to a workhorse role moving forward.