Kamara rushed 18 times for 85 yards and caught three of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's NFC divisional round loss to the Buccaneers.

Kamara reached the century mark in combined yards in consecutive playoff performances, but he was unable to hit pay dirt this time around as the Saints ultimately fell to their division rivals. The dual-threat back finished the regular season with a combined 1,688 yards and a whopping 21 total touchdowns, both of which were new career highs. There is no questioning Kamara's talent and status as one of the game's best fantasy performers, but quarterback Drew Brees' retirement decision this upcoming offseason may affect the superstar back. Even with Brees' steep drop-off in arm strength and overall effectiveness in his age-42 season, he still boosted Kamara's value as a receiving threat on short and intermediate routes out of the backfield. In the four games that Brees missed this season, Kamara averaged just 2.5 receptions, 12.8 receiving yards and no touchdowns with backup and potential replacement Taysom Hill. The Saints could go in another direction whenever the first-ballot Hall of Famer decides to hang 'em up for good, but the play style of that quarterback could alter Kamara's usage.