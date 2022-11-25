Kamara (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at San Francisco, New Orleans Football Network reports.
The Saints listed Kamara as a full participant Friday after he missed practice Thursday, though multiple reporters said the running back left early Friday. Coach Dennis Allen doesn't expect the illness to impact Kamara on Sunday, with the Saints apparently confident enough to leave their lead runner off the final injury report. Backup Mark Ingram, who missed the past three games with a knee injury, is listed as questionable.