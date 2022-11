Kamara is unlikely to be suspended this season with his trial date scheduled for March 1 in connection to an alleged assault this past February, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The league office has declined to suspend Kamara even with video evidence and seemingly intends to wait until the legal process plays out before considering a suspension and/or fine. That's not a definite, but it does seem more likely that the running back misses time next season.