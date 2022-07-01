Per Ross Jackson of USA Today, there's no clear timetable for when Kamara could potentially face NFL discipline stemming from his February arrest following an altercation in Las Vegas.

The report suggests that the league will wait for the legal process to wrap up before making any determination. Kamara's next hearing is currently scheduled for early August, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports, though Jackson notes that if the case goes on beyond that juncture, the process could extend into the regular season. There's been speculation that the running back could be facing a six-game suspension from the NFL down the road, and in the event that Kamara misses any time, Mark Ingram, Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington, Devine Ozigbo and Abram Smith are currently next up on the Saints' backfield depth chart.