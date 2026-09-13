Kamara (knee) isn't in line to play Sunday in Detroit and is instead slated to make his season debut Week 2 at Baltimore, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara departed a joint practice with the Cowboys on Aug. 18 early and was diagnosed with an MCL sprain that was expected to sideline him for one month. While he followed up back-to-back limited sessions to begin Week 1 prep with a full practice Friday, the Saints will exercise caution with the 10th-year pro and allow him another week to get healthier. In Kamara's anticipated absence Sunday, New Orleans will roll with Travis Etienne as its lead runner, with Kendre Miller and practice-squad call-up CJ Donaldson the other candidates for RB reps.