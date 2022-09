Kamara (ribs) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of Kamara's Week 2 status will arrive upon the release of the Saints' inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Kamara ends up being out, Mark Ingram (ankle), if active, should see an expanded workload Sunday along with Tony Jones.