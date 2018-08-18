Kamara isn't playing in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

With no injury reported, the Saints likely are just being cautious as they prepare to begin the regular season without Mark Ingram (suspension). Kamara did have three carries for 11 yards and one catch for seven yards in last week's preseason opener against Jacksonville, and he could get some work in the third week of the exhibition slate. The Saints seems to be auditioning Jonathan Williams for a role behind Kamara while Ingram serves the four-game suspension. The team can't ask Kamara to shoulder the load alone, considering he and Ingram combined for 350 carries and 171 targets last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories