Saints' Alvin Kamara: Not present at Thursday's practice
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Kamara's absence is a bit of a surprise after he handled every practice rep Wednesday. He tended to a knee injury for a two-week stretch earlier this season, but until the Saints release Thursday's version of the practice report, the potential DNP will be unexplained.
