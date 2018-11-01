Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara's absence is a bit of a surprise after he handled every practice rep Wednesday. He tended to a knee injury for a two-week stretch earlier this season, but until the Saints release Thursday's version of the practice report, the potential DNP will be unexplained.

