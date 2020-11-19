Kamara (foot) wasn't spotted at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kamara kicked off Wednesday's session in a similar fashion, but he still received a 'limited' tag once the Saints released their first Week 11 injury report. Thursday's report ultimately will reveal whether or not he was able to practice.
