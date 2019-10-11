Saints' Alvin Kamara: Not seen at practice Friday

Kamara (ankle) and Latavius Murray (non-injury) weren't present Friday at the media-access portion of practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara was a mid-week addition to the injury report, showing up Thursday as a limited participant with an ankle injury. An absence for Sunday's game in Jacksonville would leave Murray as the lead back, assuming his own missed practice isn't related to anything that might threaten his game availability. The Saints also have Dwayne Washington on hand in the backfield.

