Saints' Alvin Kamara: Not seen at practice

Kamara (ankle/knee) isn't on the field for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara could theoretically make an appearance later in the session, but most signs point toward an absence for Sunday's game in Chicago. He was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, leaving Latavius Murray as the lead running back.

