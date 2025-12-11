Kamara (knee/ankle) wasn't seen at Thursday's practice, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Considering he has yet to practice since he sustained a sprained MCL in Week 12, Kamara appears to be trending toward a third consecutive absence Sunday against the Panthers. Fellow RB Devin Neal (abdomen) was limited at Wednesday's session, so the statuses of the Saints' top two options at the position are up in the air ahead of Week 15 action.