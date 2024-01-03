Kamara (ankle) wasn't seen during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara made an early exit from this past Sunday's win at Tampa Bay due to an ankle injury, which coach Dennis Allen confirmed to be a sprain one day later, per John Hendrix of SI.com. The severity of the issue isn't known, but it appears to be keeping Kamara off the field for the first session of Week 18 prep. Wednesday's practice report ultimately may confirm as much.