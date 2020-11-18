Kamara (undisclosed) was not present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The Saints are missing two key players at Wednesday's practice, with both Kamara and Drew Brees (chest) sidelined. Brees is set to miss at least two weeks due to the severity of his injuries, but reason for Kamara's absence may not be revealed until the team's first injury report of the week is released.
