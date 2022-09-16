Kamara (ribs) doesn't appear to be practicing Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
It's a sign he's in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Bucs, now missing back-to-back practices after a limited session Wednesday. Mark Ingram (ankle) will fill in as the starter if Kamara can't play, assuming the 32-year-old can play after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday.
