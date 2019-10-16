Saints' Alvin Kamara: Nursing ankle injury

Kamara is dealing with an ankle issue that will limit him in practice this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero would specify that it's a "high ankle issue" that Kamara is dealing with, which is usually more serious than a normal ankle injury. Kamara battled through the ankle injury as well as a knee issue during Sunday's win over Jacksonville, limiting his rushing output to just 31 yards. The 2017 third-round pick still thinks he has a shot to play in Sunday's game against the Bears, but his status for Sunday seems murky at this point in the week. Latavius Murray would be in line for an uptick in his workload should Kamara sit out.