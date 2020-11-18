Kamara (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Kamara briefly appeared in danger of missing Wednesday's session entirely, as Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that he missed the portion of practice open to the media, so it's relieving to see that the star running back got on the field in at least a limited capacity. The Saints are preparing to roll without Drew Brees (chest) under center for at least two weeks, and Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) could be in danger of missing Sunday's divisional contest against the Falcons, so Kamara may see a chance to take on an even larger offensive role than normal if he's able return to full health.
