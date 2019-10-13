Saints' Alvin Kamara: Officially active in Week 6
Kamara (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Jaguars, Amie Just of NOLA.com reports.
As expected, Kamara will be available without any reports of limitations Week 6 against the Jaguars. Latavius Murray will continue to act as his complement, but at present, there's no expectation he'll have to take on a larger role than usual.
