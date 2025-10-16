Kamara (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Coach Kellen Moore described Kamara's absence from Wednesday's session as a maintenance plan as Kamara deals with the ankle injury that he sustained Week 5 against the Giants, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Now that he's mixed back into some drills, Kamara is trending in the right direction, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago.