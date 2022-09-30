Kamara (ribs) is listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Kamara is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Vikings after having logged a trio of limited practices this week. Meanwhile, the Saints already have Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) listed as doubtful and Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out, so the team can scarce to lose another playmaker of Kamara's level. If Kamara is able to suit up, he could benefit from increased target volume in Thomas' absence, likely catching passes from Andy Dalton.