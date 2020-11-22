Kamara registered 45 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries, and he was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 24-9 win against the Falcons.

Kamara notched a three-yard TD run with 1:46 to go in the first half, but Taysom Hill sapped the running back's value by providing New Orleans' other two rushing scores on the afternoon -- both coming from inside Atlanta's 10-yard line. It will be worth monitoring the three-time Pro Bowler's passing-game involvement moving forward, as he had registered an incredible 7.4 receptions per game with Drew Brees (ribs) as his starting quarterback. Kamara remains an All-World talent, but the Saints are simply not operating the same offense with Hill under center. A foot injury also hampered Kamara during the practice week, providing an alternative explanation for his reduced workload. Next is a matchup against the Broncos, which have allowed just 45 receptions and one receiving TDs to opposing backs this season.