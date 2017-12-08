Saints' Alvin Kamara: Optimistic regarding Week 15
Kamara (concussion) indicated on his Twitter account that he hopes to return to action in Week 15.
Kamara played briefly in Thursday's loss to the Falcons due to a concussion suffered on the first drive, but he posted that he will be "right back at it next week," so at least he is optimistic about his availability for Week 15. His chances of playing get a boost by the fact the Saints played on Thursday this week, as he will have several extra days to recover. However, he will have to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol in order to have any chance to take the field.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Out for game•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Heading to locker room•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores two more times•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Drops 188 yards, two scores on Rams•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores tying TD, conversion in OT win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Posts career high in rushing yards•
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...