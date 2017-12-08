Kamara (concussion) indicated on his Twitter account that he hopes to return to action in Week 15.

Kamara played briefly in Thursday's loss to the Falcons due to a concussion suffered on the first drive, but he posted that he will be "right back at it next week," so at least he is optimistic about his availability for Week 15. His chances of playing get a boost by the fact the Saints played on Thursday this week, as he will have several extra days to recover. However, he will have to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol in order to have any chance to take the field.