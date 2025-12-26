Kamara (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara thus will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to the sprained MCL that he suffered Week 12 against the Falcons. His last chance to play again this season is a Week 18 visit to the Falcons, but the Saints have been out of the playoff picture for some time, so it'd be somewhat of a surprise if Kamara suits up for that contest.