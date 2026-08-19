Kamara (knee) is expected to be out for at least one month after sustaining an MCL sprain during Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury puts Kamara's availability in jeopardy for the Saints' Week 1 game in Detroit on Sept. 13, and may also make him a candidate to open the season on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least the first four contests. The Saints will likely wait and see how Kamara progresses in his recovery over the next few weeks before a clearer target for his return to practice and eventually game action comes into focus. In the event that Kamara is out to begin the season, free-agent pickup Travis Etienne would likely take on a larger share of the rushing and pass-catching volume out of the backfield, while backups such as Devin Neal (hamstring), Kendre Miller (back) or Audric Estime (ankle) could also be sprinkled into the game plan a bit more.