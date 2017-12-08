Saints' Alvin Kamara: Out for game
Kamara (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Falcons, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Kamara will spend the rest of the night on the sidelines after suffering a concussion on the Saints' first possession of the game. Mark Ingram will handle the workload for the remainder of the contest, with Trey Edmunds serving as the only other active running back on the roster. Kamara will now enter league's concussion protocol testing, which he will need to pass before he can take the field again. Look for more updates on the rookie's status to come next week when the Saints resume practice.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Heading to locker room•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores two more times•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Drops 188 yards, two scores on Rams•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores tying TD, conversion in OT win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Posts career high in rushing yards•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Contributes 152 total yards in win•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...