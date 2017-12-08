Kamara (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Falcons, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara will spend the rest of the night on the sidelines after suffering a concussion on the Saints' first possession of the game. Mark Ingram will handle the workload for the remainder of the contest, with Trey Edmunds serving as the only other active running back on the roster. Kamara will now enter league's concussion protocol testing, which he will need to pass before he can take the field again. Look for more updates on the rookie's status to come next week when the Saints resume practice.