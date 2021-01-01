Kamara has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With multiple tests coming back positive, Kamara may not be eligible to play in the wild-card round of the playoffs. There is still some chance for the Saints to get a bye week, so they'll likely give Latavius Murray a sizable workload this Sunday against the Panthers. Murray put up back-to-back games with triple-digit yardage and multiple TDs when Kamara missed Weeks 7 and 8 of 2019.